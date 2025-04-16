Immersive Van Gogh Returns to Vegas with Dazzling New Chapter | 4/16/25

Vincent Van Gogh’s brilliance lights up Las Vegas once again in the latest edition of the global sensation, Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter. Now open at Lighthouse ArtSpace inside The Shops at Crystals, this breathtaking experience invites visitors to explore the life and legacy of the legendary artist through immersive digital projections and a stirring soundtrack.

With over 6 million people already captivated worldwide, this new chapter goes deeper into Van Gogh’s journey, featuring more than 140 of his iconic works in motion. It’s an unforgettable, walk-through masterpiece unlike anything else — and it all started right here in North America.

