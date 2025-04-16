Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Immersive Van Gogh Returns to Vegas with Dazzling New Chapter | 4/16/25

Step inside the world of Vincent Van Gogh once again as “Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter” opens at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas, featuring stunning projections of over 140 masterpieces.
Posted
and last updated

Vincent Van Gogh’s brilliance lights up Las Vegas once again in the latest edition of the global sensation, Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter. Now open at Lighthouse ArtSpace inside The Shops at Crystals, this breathtaking experience invites visitors to explore the life and legacy of the legendary artist through immersive digital projections and a stirring soundtrack. 

With over 6 million people already captivated worldwide, this new chapter goes deeper into Van Gogh’s journey, featuring more than 140 of his iconic works in motion. It’s an unforgettable, walk-through masterpiece unlike anything else — and it all started right here in North America.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo