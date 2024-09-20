iHeartRadio Music Festival| 9/20/24

The highly anticipated iHeartRadio Music Festival 2024 is set to take place this weekend, September 20 and 21, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The star-studded lineup includes A$AP Rocky, Gwen Stefani, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, and more. Fans can also catch a special DJ set by James Kennedy at the House of Music activation outside the arena on Friday night.

In addition to live performances, the ‘House of Music’ interactive experience will offer immersive installations dedicated to artists like Doja Cat, Camila Cabello, and Thomas Rhett. Open to the public, this free activation runs both days from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets for the festival are still available on AXS.com, and the event will be livestreamed on Hulu.

