If You Give a Child a Book| 9/5/23

KTNV is partnering with Spread the Word Nevada to purchase and distribute books to children in need throughout Southern Nevada. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:29 AM, Sep 05, 2023
The Scripps Howard Foundation and KTNV are partnering once again, fundraising to provide books to children in need throughout the community.

KTNV is also partnering with Spread the Word Nevada to purchase and distribute books to children in need throughout Southern Nevada.

One of the schools that will be receiving a distribution of these books is Tom Williams Elementary School in North Las Vegas.

Lisa Habighorst, co-founder and CEO of Spread the Word Nevada, and Carrie Reasbeck, Tom Williams E.S. principal, joined us to discuss the campaign.

As part of the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign, on Wednesday, September 6, viewers can text "KTNV" to 345345 to give all day long.

