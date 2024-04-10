Ickey Woods Golf Tournament | 4/10/24

The Jovante Woods Foundation is proud to present the Ickey Woods Fairways FORE Airways Celebrity Golf Tournament.

It's happening on Monday, April 15 at the prestigious Dragon Ridge Country Club.

Ickey Woods, Jovante Woods Foundation CEO, Sheryl Burnham, DeSquared LV events manager, and Levi Rogers, senior vice president of Hospitality for PrairieFire Nevada, joined us to discuss everything you need to know about the fundraiser.

The event is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for asthma research and prevention.

Student athletes who attend the event can receive asthma screenings and free sports physicals.

