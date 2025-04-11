Watch Now
Ickey Woods | 4/11/25

NFL legend Ickey Woods returns to Las Vegas for the 4th Annual Fairways FORE Airways Celebrity Golf Tournament Weekend, raising awareness for asthma and organ donation in memory of his son, Jovante.
This week, Ickey Woods—along with Sheryl Burnham of DeSquared LV—joins us to preview the 4th Annual Fairways FORE Airways Celebrity Golf Tournament Weekend. Hosted by the Jovante Woods Foundation, this powerful event gathers celebrities, athletes, and community leaders to raise critical funds and awareness for asthma education and organ donation.

From the exciting VIP Pairings Party to a star-studded golf tournament, the weekend celebrates life, remembrance, and action. It’s more than just a game—it’s a mission to save lives and honorJovante’s legacy with heart, purpose, and community.

