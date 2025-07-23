Hussong's Mexican Cantina | 7/23/25

National Tequila Day is the perfect excuse to celebrate Mexico’s iconic spirit, and we’re bringing the party to your screen! Brian Norris of Titan Brands Hospitality Group and Hussong’s master mixologist Amythyst Fitzpatrick are here to shake things up.

From debunking common tequila myths to sharing the fascinating history of the margarita, they’ve got you covered. Plus, Amythyst mixed things up with some one-of-a-kind tequila cocktails that will have you craving a taste. Whether you’re a seasoned sipper or new to agave, this is your ticket to celebrate in style.

This segment is paid for by Hussong's Mexican Cantina/Titan Brands Hospitality Group