Humana | 7/22/25

Like the rest of our bodies, our brains can lose agility as we age. While some changes are normal, conditions like Alzheimer’s disease are not — and that’s where proactive mental fitness comes in. As part of the 2025 National Senior Games, the Humana Cognitive Games are a free, virtual challenge designed to keep older adults engaged, stimulated, and mentally active.

Conviva Senior Primary Care’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Isabel Souffront, emphasizes that cognitive health is just as vital as physical fitness. The games are open to everyone and run through August, giving participants a chance to flex their mental muscles, have fun, and keep their brains in top shape. Learn more at Humanagames.com .



This segment is sponsored by Humana