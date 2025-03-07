Humana | 3/7/25

As we age, our health needs change—both physically and mentally. Recent data suggests that older adults with strong relationships with their primary care physicians, especially in value-based care settings, may experience better health outcomes.

Dr. Robert Zorowitz, Regional VP of Health Services at Humana, emphasizes the importance of having a trusted provider to navigate life changes. He explains that value-based care allows physicians to spend more time with patients, offering essential preventative care, counseling, and education. Compared to traditional fee-for-service models, this approach focuses on long-term wellness rather than reactive treatment. For more information about primary care options, visit Humana.com.

This segment is paid for by Humana