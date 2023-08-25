Human Rights Campaign Foundation | 8/25/23

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation, which works to achieve equality for the LGBTQIA community... Has partnered with Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation and others to host the Equality Ball on Sunday, August 3 at Palms Resort Casino’s KAOS Nightclub at 9 p.m.

Lena Giroux, Equality Ball creator, director and executive producer, and Latoya Holman, Human Rights Campaign Foundation board of directors member, joined us to discuss everything you need to know about the event.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation also offers free in-demand services such as HIV testing, voter registration and more.

Description The Equality Ball is a celebration of the Black and Brown queer community in the ballroom dancing culture featuring a friendly dancing competition, all for a good cause.