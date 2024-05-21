Human Nature | 5/17/24

Australia’s "Human Nature" is returning to their soulful roots with their acclaimed interpretations of Motown classics for a limited engagement at the South Point Casino.

'Back To The Sound Of Motown ’ will celebrate all the things the guys and their audiences love most, the greatest songs of all time with three of the greatest vocal harmony singers in the world.

This dynamic show at South Point Casino will celebrate some of Motown’s chart-topping hits including “Dancing in the Street,” “Ain’t too Proud to Beg,” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Stop! In The Name of Love” plus other Motown classics that the guys have become synonymous with.

Smokey Robinson’s proteges will also highlight some of their own legendary Australian pop hits and so much more.

