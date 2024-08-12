Watch Now
Hulu's Dance Mom's| 8/12/24

The beloved "Dance Moms" series returns with a fresh twist as Coach Glo Hampton steps in to lead Studio Bleu's Junior Elites to national glory.
The iconic "Dance Moms" series is back, this time on Hulu, with a new powerhouse at the helm—Coach Glo Hampton. Determined to elevate Studio Bleu’s Junior Elites to the top of the national dance circuit, Glo brings her no-nonsense approach to a new generation of tiny dancers and their ambitious moms. Balancing fierce competition with personal growth, Glo is set to lead her team through a season filled with high stakes and high drama.

