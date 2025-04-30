Watch Now
HP, Quicken, Staples| 4/30/25

Tech Expert Marc Saltzman spotlights the latest innovations helping small businesses thrive in today’s competitive landscape.
National Small Business Week (May 4–10) shines a spotlight on the entrepreneurs powering over 40% of the U.S. economy. To celebrate and support these local heroes, Tech Expert Marc Saltzman is sharing the latest tools that are making a big impact.

From high-performance laptops built for multitasking to all-in-one printers that save time and money, these innovations are boosting efficiency for small teams. Marc also highlights smart bookkeeping software, pro-quality webcams for virtual meetings, and lighting tools that elevate your on-screen presence. Whether you run a home office or a boutique business, these solutions help keep you sharp, productive, and professional.

This segment was paid for by HP, Quicken, Staples

