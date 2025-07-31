HP, Epic Kids Inc., Crayola, Staples, SuperMouth | 7/31/25

Back-to-school season is here, and Mario Armstrong is sharing his A+ ideas to make it the best one yet. For boosting learning, he recommends HP’s Bite-Sized Lessons with the Smart Tank 5101 printer, plus Epic Kids for an endless digital library. Creativity gets a spark with colorful picks from Crayola, perfect for inspiring young minds.

Mario’s must-have tips? Stock up on essentials at Staples for one-stop convenience and keep those bright smiles healthy with SuperMouth’s Cavitar Caddy. These simple upgrades make for a smoother, smarter school year. Want to check out all of Mario’s “Cool for School” picks? Head over to InTheNews.TV for the full list.

This segment was paid for by HP, Epic Kids Inc., Crayola, Staples, SuperMouth