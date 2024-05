Insomniac, the world’s leading live music experience creator, along with Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, will host the return of Hotel EDC for its second year.

Located at Resorts World Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip, Hotel EDC will take place during the 2024 Electric Daisy Carnival, the world’s largest dance music festival, from Friday, May 17 through Monday, May 20.

For more information, click here.