Hot Wheels | 4/24/25

The world’s largest traveling car show is back—and this time, it’s cruising through Las Vegas! The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is on the hunt for the next custom car cool enough to become a die-cast collectible sold across the globe.

Bryan Benedict, design director at Hot Wheels and Matchbox, joined us from the Mattel Design Center in El Segundo to share how car lovers can enter the Las Vegas event on September 20th. He’ll also dish on what makes a ride legendary enough for the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends.

Think your car has what it takes? Start your engines—this could be your moment to make history in miniature.

