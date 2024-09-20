Hospitality Charitable Foundation | 9/20/24

The Hospitality Charitable Foundation (HCF) is excited to host M.E.N.U.S. 2024: A Night in the Emerald City, a special event celebrating food, entertainment, and philanthropy. Taking place in Las Vegas, this annual gala brings together the community to support scholarships, mentorship programs, and career opportunities for local students in the hospitality industry. It’s a night where hospitality excellence and charitable giving take center stage