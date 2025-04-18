Hospitality Charitable Foundation | 4/18/25

Each year, the Hospitality Charitable Foundation offers life-changing opportunities to local students through full-ride scholarships to UNLV’s Harrah College of Hospitality. These prestigious awards recognize academic excellence and community service, giving students the financial freedom to pursue their dreams.

Winners are also paired with dedicated mentors to support their four-year journey in the hospitality field. Today, we’re joined by Melissa Arias, Executive Director of the Foundation, along with scholarship hopeful Amaia Frank, a standout local student currently in the interview process.

This inspiring initiative will be celebrated later this year at HCF’s annual M.E.N.U.S gala—a chic, poolside dine-around event filled with gourmet food, creative cocktails, and unforgettable entertainment.

