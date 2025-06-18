Horses4Heroes | 6/18/25

For 19 years, Horses4Heroes has served Las Vegas-area military, veteran, and first responder families — and this summer, they’re back with their 16th year of Farm Camp!

Averie Roberts, who’s been attending with her family for over a decade, joined us to share her journey — alongside a few baby goats! At camp, kids ages 5 to 13 enjoy mornings with horses and farm chores, followed by a full day of fun and friendship. There’s still time to join! Weeks 5–9 (July 7–August 8) are open. Apply now at Horses4Heroes.org .