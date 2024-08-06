Horizon Ridge Wellness Clinic | 8/6/24

Horizon Ridge Wellness Clinic is proud to host a Black Women’s Healthcare Round Table Event aiming to create supportive and empowering space for Black women to discuss their unique healthcare needs and challenges.

This is happening at the Pearson Community Center on Thursday, August 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive discussions, network with peers, and gain valuable insights into improving health outcomes for Black women.

For ticket registration, go to memyselfi.eventbrite.com.

For more information, click here.