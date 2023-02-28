HopeLink of Southern Nevada |2/28/23

Links2Hope Golf Classic benefitting HopeLink of Southern Nevada at Chimera Golf Club on Friday, March 10, player check-in starts at 6:30 a.m., and shotgun starts at 8 a.m. HopeLink has served our valley for over 31 years with rent, mortgage, and utility assistance, housing, food, emergency shelter, and more, all focused on stability for families and seniors.
Posted at 12:02 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 15:02:12-05
