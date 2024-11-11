Hope Means Nevada | 11/11/24

Hope Means Nevada (HMN) is set to host its annual “Hope in Action” event on November 23 at the Valerie Pida Plaza at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

This year’s event is packed with engaging activities, including an empowering 5K walk and double the volunteer opportunities, all designed to encourage mental and physical health awareness.

Ciera Bellavance, HMN’s Executive Director, and Chase Williams, a passionate Teen Committee Member, will lead this impactful gathering.

The event aims to unite the Nevada community in a shared mission to foster hope and resilience.

Through movement, connection, and shared stories, “Hope in Action” offers participants a chance to discuss mental wellness openly and gain inspiration from one another.

Whether you're a long-time supporter or a new attendee, the day promises meaningful experiences to uplift spirits and promote health.