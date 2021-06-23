Watch
Hope In A Box | 6/23/21

Local Wins Contest Celebrating LGBTQ-Inclusive Literature
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 16:55:49-04

Non-profits Hope in a Box, Channel Kindness and the Born This Way Foundation teamed up to invite students in grades K-12 from across the country to share how LGBTQ-inclusive books and stories have inspired them. Meet one of the winners, Kaela Podewell.

