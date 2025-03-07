HomeAid of Southern Nevada | 3/7/25

HomeAid Southern Nevada, the non-profit arm of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, is hosting its Annual Trivia Night fundraiser, in partnership with DR Horton. This exciting event will feature beer, wine, food trucks, and raffle prizes, all in support of HomeAid's mission to help individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Proceeds from the evening will go towards programs focused on construction, community engagement, and education, aimed at helping people rebuild their lives. Don’t miss out on this fun and impactful event to support a great cause!