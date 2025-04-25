Holo Holo Festival| 4/25/25

Common Kings, the electrifying band known for their unique blend of reggae, rock, and pop, will be rocking the Holo Holo 2025 Festival at the Las Vegas Event Center. Junyer King (lead singer), Mata Grey (lead guitarist), Uncle Lui (bassist), and Big Rome (drummer) are ready to deliver an unforgettable set, bringing their signature sound to the stage.

In an exclusive interview, Junyer King and Mata Grey share how the band came together, the creative process behind their new music, and exciting plans for a Las Vegas residency. With new music on the horizon, the Common Kings are primed to bring even more unforgettable performances and surprises in 2025!