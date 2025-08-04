Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Holistic Passings Foundation | 8/4/25

Dr. Timothy Beckett and Aria Gaston are helping families navigate end-of-life with dignity, thanks to the innovative support of the Holistic Passings Foundation.
Holistic Passings Foundation Brings Compassionate Care to Las Vegas
End-of-life care doesn’t have to feel clinical or cold. The Holistic Passings Foundation is a Las Vegas-based nonprofit offering patients and families something different: comfort, peace, and dignity through holistic support.

Founder Dr. Timothy Beckett and board member Aria Gaston joined us to share how HPF uses music, massage, and emotional care to make each moment meaningful. Aria also shared her moving story as a caregiver and how HPF helped her family find strength during a deeply personal time. It’s a mission of compassion, changing the way our community approaches life’s final chapter.

