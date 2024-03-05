Hofbräuhaus | 3/5/24

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is ringing in its 20th year in style!

Since its grand opening on January 31, 2004, this iconic Bavarian beer hall and restaurant has been a staple of Las Vegas culture, offering guests an authentic taste of Germany with traditional food, lively entertainment, and, of course, premium Hofbräu beer.

To mark this momentous occasion, Hofbräuhaus kicked off the festivities with a celebrity keg tapping by Jeff Timmons, followed by a series of monthly specials, including $20 schnitzel on the 20th of each month.