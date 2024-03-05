Watch Now
Hofbräuhaus | 3/5/24

"Las Vegas Morning Blend" hosts, Elliott Bambrough and Jessica Rosado join the festivities as Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas commemorates its 20th anniversary with a year-long celebration featuring food and beverage specials, celebrity appearances, and more.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Mar 05, 2024
Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is ringing in its 20th year in style!

Since its grand opening on January 31, 2004, this iconic Bavarian beer hall and restaurant has been a staple of Las Vegas culture, offering guests an authentic taste of Germany with traditional food, lively entertainment, and, of course, premium Hofbräu beer.

To mark this momentous occasion, Hofbräuhaus kicked off the festivities with a celebrity keg tapping by Jeff Timmons, followed by a series of monthly specials, including $20 schnitzel on the 20th of each month.

