Hitzville The Show | 2/28/23

“Hitzville The Show,” the only Motown tribute production in Las Vegas officially licensed by the Motown Museum, announces its ongoing engagement at The Duomo inside Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. The show features live music from chart-topping artists, including Tina Turner, The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, The Four Tops, and more. Hitzville The Show is presented at 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays inside Las Vegas’ newest and sexiest music venue.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 15:06:30-05
