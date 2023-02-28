Hitzville The Show | 2/28/23

“Hitzville The Show,” the only Motown tribute production in Las Vegas officially licensed by the Motown Museum, announces its ongoing engagement at The Duomo inside Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. The show features live music from chart-topping artists, including Tina Turner, The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, The Four Tops, and more. Hitzville The Show is presented at 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays inside Las Vegas’ newest and sexiest music venue.