Hiraya Coffee| 5/13/25

Hiraya Coffee is brewing more than just delicious drinks—they're serving culture with every pour. This Las Vegas-based, women-owned pop-up and catering service features premium coffee beans sourced from the Philippines. From weddings to corporate events, they offer a unique and meaningful mobile cart experience.

Co-founders Cessy Mendoza and Honey Flores share how Hiraya—a Filipino word for “the fruit of one’s hopes and dreams”—reflects their mission. As an AAPI and LGBTQIA+ business, they’re passionate about representation, quality, and connection. Learn more or book your next event at hirayacoffeelv.com.