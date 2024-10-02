Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Hims & Hers | 10/2/24

Hims &amp; Hers is making GLP-1 weight loss medications more accessible with a 50% discount for front-line heroes. Mihir Gandhi and Dr. Jessica Yu share insights on breaking barriers and improving health outcomes. #PaidForContent
Posted

Millions of Americans are grappling with weight-related health issues, with front-line workers often facing additional challenges.

Hims & Hers is addressing these barriers by offering GLP-1 weight loss treatments at a 50% discount for military members, veterans, teachers, nurses, and first responders.

During a segment on the "Las Vegas Morning Blend," Mihir Gandhi and Dr. Jessica Yu discussed the company’s commitment to making these medications accessible.

They also highlighted the link between weight management and mental health.

By prioritizing affordability and inclusivity, Hims & Hers aims to support those who dedicate their lives to serving others.

For more information, visit HIMS.com or forhers.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo