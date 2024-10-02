Hims & Hers | 10/2/24

Millions of Americans are grappling with weight-related health issues, with front-line workers often facing additional challenges.

Hims & Hers is addressing these barriers by offering GLP-1 weight loss treatments at a 50% discount for military members, veterans, teachers, nurses, and first responders.

During a segment on the "Las Vegas Morning Blend," Mihir Gandhi and Dr. Jessica Yu discussed the company’s commitment to making these medications accessible.

They also highlighted the link between weight management and mental health.

By prioritizing affordability and inclusivity, Hims & Hers aims to support those who dedicate their lives to serving others.

For more information, visit HIMS.com or forhers.com.