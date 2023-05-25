Hilton | 5/25/23

Planning a Summer vacation is fun, but trying to book a getaway for you and your furry friends can be challenging if you don’t know where to look for help. Fortunately for the pet families out there, Dan Schachner, Puppy Bowl referee, has the best locations, activities and places to rest your paws at the end of a long day.

Puppy Bowl Referee Dan Schachner knows all about traveling with pets. His advice? Do your research, and make sure there’s a little something for our furry friends.

This segment is paid for by Hilton