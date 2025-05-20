Henk Rogers| 5/20/25

Henk Rogers, the pioneering founder of The Tetris Company, has just released his latest book, The Perfect Game – Tetris: From Russia with Love. The memoir takes readers on a gripping journey through the chaotic, high-stakes world of video game development during the Cold War era.

From launching Japan’s first major RPG (The Black Onyx) to navigating the Soviet Union to secure the global rights to Tetris, Rogers’ story reads like a spy thriller. He went head-to-head with the KGB, clashed with corporate titans, and helped solidify Nintendo’s Game Boy success—all with one mission: to bring Tetris to the world.

Born in the Netherlands, raised in New York, and shaped by global adventures, Rogers’ fearless drive helped change gaming forever. Now, he’s telling the full story behind the blocks that took over the world.