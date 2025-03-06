Henderson Silver Knights | 3/6/25

Troy Butler and Danielle Harris are about to make history with their unique wedding at the Henderson Silver Knights game on March 8, dubbed “Wedding Knight.” The couple, who are longtime season-ticket members, will tie the knot during the first intermission, followed by their first dance in the second intermission. Throughout the game, fans will experience wedding-themed activities, creating a one-of-a-kind celebration on the ice and in the arena. Troy and Danielle shared their love story and explained why they chose this special and memorable way to celebrate their big day.

Cole Miltenberger, the Henderson Silver Knights' Chief Ticketing Officer, also joined us to share how fans can participate in the excitement. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind Wedding Knight at the Silver Knights game!

