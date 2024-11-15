Henderson Silver Knights | 11/15/24

The Henderson Silver Knights are bringing holiday spirit and a cause to their upcoming games. On November 22, fans can snag a unique Silver Knights Gravy Boat, the perfect addition to any Thanksgiving table. The first 1,500 attendees will receive this exclusive collectible, making it a must-have for Silver Knights supporters.

On November 23, the team will honor Hockey Fights Cancer and celebrate Movember with a themed night dedicated to raising cancer awareness. Silver Knights players, including forward Gage Quinney, will don special jerseys that will be auctioned off for charity. Fans can also join the cause with mustache giveaways, adding a fun twist to a serious mission close to many hearts.

Site - hendersonsilverknights.com

