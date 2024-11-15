Watch Now
Henderson Silver Knights | 11/15/24

Join the Henderson Silver Knights for exciting promotions on 11/22 and 11/23! Get exclusive giveaways and support cancer awareness with themed games and auctions.
The Henderson Silver Knights are bringing holiday spirit and a cause to their upcoming games. On November 22, fans can snag a unique Silver Knights Gravy Boat, the perfect addition to any Thanksgiving table. The first 1,500 attendees will receive this exclusive collectible, making it a must-have for Silver Knights supporters.

On November 23, the team will honor Hockey Fights Cancer and celebrate Movember with a themed night dedicated to raising cancer awareness. Silver Knights players, including forward Gage Quinney, will don special jerseys that will be auctioned off for charity. Fans can also join the cause with mustache giveaways, adding a fun twist to a serious mission close to many hearts.

