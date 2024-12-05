The Henderson Silver Knights are gearing up for their exciting Lucky Launch game, taking place on December 7 at the Dollar Loan Center.

Fans attending the game against the Texas Stars will have the chance to participate in this fun tradition while supporting local charities through their involvement.

Cole Miltenberger, the team’s Chief Ticketing Officer, stopped by the studio to share details about the event and encourage fans to join the excitement.

For those unable to make it to the arena, the game will be televised live on Vegas 34, ensuring everyone can cheer for the Silver Knights from the comfort of their homes.

Tickets are still available, so fans are encouraged to secure their spots and be part of an unforgettable evening of hockey, community, and giving back.

Don’t miss this opportunity to support a great cause while enjoying a thrilling matchup on the ice!