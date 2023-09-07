Henderson Animal Control| Best Mattress | 9/7/23

In this week's "Pick of the Litter," meet Nelson!

Danielle Harney, City of Henderson Animal Control administrator, joined us to introduce us to him and share what you need to know if you're interested in taking him home.

He's a friendly and happy Border Terrier available for adoption through the City of Henderson Animal Control. A little more about Nelson is that he's about 5-years-old, 30-pounds and a neutered.

Nelson entered the shelter as a stray. He was then neutered, had a dental cleaning, and had his right cherry eye repaired by our medical team (This boy had a make over). Nelson is a great small to medium sized dog. He is very sweet and friendly. He is easy to leash and well behaved when you walk him.

He is friendly with other dogs, but a meet and greet is recommended if you have another dog at home.

