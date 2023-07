In this week's "Pick of the Litter," meet Meatloaf!

He's a friendly and happy American Pitbull Terrier available for adoption through the City of Henderson Animal Control. A little more about Meatloaf, he's a 10-year-old, 73-pound, neutered male.

Danielle Harney, City of Henderson Animal Control administrator, joined us to introduce us to him and share what you need to know if you're interested in taking him home.

