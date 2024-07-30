HELP2O Water Drive | 7/30/24

HELP of Southern Nevada is proud to hold its annual “HELP2O” Water Drive for the 13th consecutive year, from May 28 through Sept 2.

Remaining steadfast in its mission to aid at-risk families and individuals throughout the Valley, HELP’s summer-long initiative is once again calling on the local community to donate bottled water to HELP’s Framing Hope Warehouse located at 1600 E. Flamingo Road, open Monday – Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

All donations will be directly distributed to homeless individuals throughout Southern Nevada enduring extreme temperatures throughout the summer.

For more information, click here.