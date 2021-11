In this week's PICK OF THE LITTER, you'll meet Milo! This sweet pup is available for adoption through Heaven Can Wait Animal Society.

Heaven Can Wait Animal Society is pleased holding its “Miracle on Eastern Avenue” Awards Event and Fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest. The awards ceremony will honor local individuals and businesses who have made a difference in the lives of animals in need.

