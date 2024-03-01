Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Hearth & Home Technologies | 3/1/24

"Las Vegas Morning Blend" host, Elliott Bambrough chats with Hearth &amp; Home Technologies' Marketing Manager, Mike Swanson, chats about the evolution of fireplaces, from their deep-rooted human connection to modern innovations.
Posted at 11:01 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 14:01:57-05

Mike Swanson of Hearth & Home Technologies, highlights the evolution of fireplaces, emphasizing the diverse range of styles, fuel types, and technological advancements available today.

With innovative products like the Inception electric fireplace, featuring digital flames and smart home integration, and the luxurious Stellar by Heat & Glo line, homeowners have more options than ever to personalize their living spaces with stylish and functional fire features.

This segment is sponsored by IBS Media

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo