Hearth & Home Technologies | 3/1/24

Mike Swanson of Hearth & Home Technologies, highlights the evolution of fireplaces, emphasizing the diverse range of styles, fuel types, and technological advancements available today.

With innovative products like the Inception electric fireplace, featuring digital flames and smart home integration, and the luxurious Stellar by Heat & Glo line, homeowners have more options than ever to personalize their living spaces with stylish and functional fire features.

This segment is sponsored by IBS Media