HBCU Tour & Sneaker Ball Fundraiser | 4/17/25

For three decades, the 32nd Street Theater HBCU Tourhas opened doors for African American students across Las Vegas. Each spring, the nonprofit takes up to 160 high school students on a transformative journey to visit historically Black colleges and universities—offering first hand exposure to campuses, admissions opportunities, and financial aid.

This impactful initiative not only introduces students to higher education but also builds life skills like financial literacy, time management, and self-awareness. To celebrate this milestone, the organization is hosting a 30th Anniversary Sneaker Ball and Scholarship Fundraiser—supporting the next generation of leaders. Guests Carmen West and Kelcey West joined us to share how the program continues to change lives through education and empowerment.

