Hawai‘i Tourism Authority | 9/16/22

Did you know you can help replant coral reefs in Hawaii? Get an inside look at the best life changing adventures NOT found in any guidebook! #PaidForContent
Posted at 9:33 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 12:33:48-04

The Hawaiian islands are legendary for their stunning natural beauty, plants and animals, but did you know you can partake in some of the best life changing adventures NOT found in any guidebook? John DeFries, CEO of Hawai'i Tourism Authority is inviting you to go explore far beyond the beaches and popular attractions. Hawai'i offers voluntourism experiences, meaning you can hike deep into Hawai'i's forests to plant native trees, replant coral reefs, and even help restore one of the world's most famous battleships in Pearl Harbor

