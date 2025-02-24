HAV Horse Rescue | 2/24/25

Alice Whitfield-Hammer, CEO of HAV Horse Rescue, brings passion and personality to her mission—saving horses while serenading them with Broadway classics.

On Saturday, March 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the community is invited to a free open house to tour the barn, meet adoptable horses, and learn why HAV’s work extends beyond Nevada.

The event will feature vegan Mexican food and free line dancing lessons, offering a fun and educational experience for all.

Alice will also share exciting updates on Phase 2 of the rescue, highlighting their expanding efforts to provide care and rehabilitation for more horses in need.