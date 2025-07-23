Harvey Industries | 7/23/25

Ever wanted to make your own pair of chopsticks? Harvey Industries Founder Jack Xu and Bridge City Tool Works Founder John Economaki are in town for AWFS to demonstrate just how easy it can be. Using the innovative Chopstick Master, they’ll guide us through creating a custom set of chopsticks in just 15 minutes—no prior woodworking experience required.

It’s fun, fast, and even kid-friendly, making it the perfect project for anyone looking to craft something beautiful and practical. Join us as we explore this hands-on experience and see why making chopsticks might just become your new favorite hobby.

