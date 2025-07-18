Handel's Ice Cream | 7/18/25

It’s a milestone moment for Handel’s Ice Cream as they celebrate their 80th anniversary—right in time for National Ice Cream Day! Owner Mandy Trotter joins us to share what’s made this beloved ice cream shop a family favorite for generations. From classic scoops to seasonal sensations, there’s a flavor for every craving.

Plus, Mandy reveals a brand-new limited-time summer flavor that’s cool, creamy, and made to beat the heat. Whether you’re a sundae lover or a waffle cone purist, this segment brings all the smiles, sweetness, and summer vibes you could want.

