Halloween Ghost Hunt | 10/31/24

This year’s Halloween ghost hunt took our team to a Las Vegas cemetery with a Tesla, a Ouija board, and two witches for an unforgettable night of supernatural exploration.

Armed with the Tesla’s sensors, we hoped to spot spirits as others have reported. As soon as we entered, the Tesla picked up a mysterious figure, and our witches explained that Halloween is one of the most active times for spirit communication.

During our Ouija session, we encountered a spirit named Paula, who asked for eight roses to be placed on her grave.

The spirit's visit was surprisingly warm, leaving us with a sense of peace.

This Halloween, remember that the spirit world may hold both mystery and kindness, making it a night of reverence as well as fright.