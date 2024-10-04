HalloVeen | 10/4/24

Opportunity Village’s beloved Halloween event, HallOVeen, has returned to the Magical Forest for the 2024 season.

This family-friendly theme park features rides like the Forest Express train and the Avalanche slide, as well as trick-or-treating and a haunted cemetery.

Open weekends in early October and nightly from October 18-31, HallOVeen offers something for all ages.

Attendees can enjoy live entertainment, play a round of mini-golf, and indulge in festival treats like funnel cakes.

Proceeds from the event support Opportunity Village’s programs for individuals with disabilities.

Tickets are available at HallOVeen.org, so grab yours and experience the magic!