At a time when affordable housing is scarce, Habitat for Humanity continues to make a difference with the 40th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in St. Paul, Minnesota. This annual event brings together volunteers, partners, and families to build homes and change lives. Under the leadership of CEO Jonathan Reckford, Habitat addresses critical housing needs across the U.S., offering sustainable solutions for struggling homeowners.

