GSK | 9/19/23

As students back to the full swing of school, many teens many be missing vaccination for a potentially life-threatening illness, meningitis. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:09 PM, Sep 20, 2023
Dr. Diana Clements, medical expert from GSK, joined us along with, Katie, a meningitis survivor. They are joining us today to share important information about meningitis vaccination that could help protect your teen against meningitis B and to discuss a new short film that educates parents of teens about the illness.

Visit MyLifetime.com/Ask2BSure to watch the short film, and to learn more about meningitis B and meningitis vaccination you can also visit Ask2BSure.com.

