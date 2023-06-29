Watch Now
GSK | 6/29/23

Actress and documentarian Soleil Moon Frye is encouraging parents to “Ask2Bsure”about how to help prevent the potentially deadly disease, Meningitis B, by getting their kids vaccinated. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 15:40:01-04

Soleil Moon Frye is an actress and documentarian, best known for her roles as "Punky Brewster" and Zoey Howzer on "The Proud Family," currently streaming on Disney+.

However, she considers her most important role, being a mother to her four children.

She’s joined us with her childhood friend, Dr. Shakha Gillin, a pediatrician and GSK spokesperson, to share some exciting news about a just-released short film and important information that parents of teens should know about Meningitis B vaccination.

This segment is paid for by GSK

