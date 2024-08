"Grounded" is a residential showcase, displaying new and established Indie Soul and R&B singers and/or musicians.

The event is held at Brew It Coffee, a local coffeehouse in Downtown Las Vegas, creating an experience for those who are local, native and or transient. This experience sets the stage for what to expect whenever visiting the local Las Vegas music scene.

The next "Grounded" showcase is happening on Friday, August 30.

